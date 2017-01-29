After #DeleteUber, CEO pledges $3 million for drivers affected by immigration ban

After his failure to denounce President Trump's immigration ban was met with a scorching #DeleteUber campaign, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick today vowed to set up a $3 million legal defense fund for affected drivers, in addition to other promises. He also lightly criticized the ban, calling it "unjust."

"At Uber we've always believed in standing up for what's right," Kalanick wrote on Facebook. "Today we need your help supporting drivers who may be impacted by the President's unjust immigration ban."

He repeated his pledge to compensate those drivers stuck overseas by the immigration ban, and promised to dispatch Uber's "lawyers and immigration experts" to provide "24/7 legal support." In addition, Kalanick said that Uber would "urge the...

