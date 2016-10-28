PlayStation Vue launches on Android TV

Sony's TV streaming service is launching today on Android TV.

With today's launch, PlayStation Vue will be available on all recent Android TV devices, including dedicated streaming boxes and TVs that have it built in. It's a particularly notable addition for Sony, because several of its own high-end TVs are running Android.

Web support is coming "soon"

The service is a cable TV replacement, giving subscribers access to anywhere from 55 to over 100 channels. Pricing ranges from $29.99 to $74.99 per month. Altogether, it's a pretty solid offering, although live streaming of major networks - ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox - isn't available in every location, which could easily make it a nonstarter for a lot of people.

