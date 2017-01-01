Tesla extends unlimited free supercharging incentive through mid-January

On November 7th, Tesla announced that customers buying cars after January 1st, 2017 would no longer receive unlimited charging within the company's Supercharger network. Today, Tesla announced it will keep dangling that carrot for new Model S and X customers until January 15th, giving prospective buyers another two weeks to enjoy unlimited charging.

After that date, Tesla's new plan announced last year should kick in, giving new buyers 400 kWh a year of free Supercharging credits, good for roughly 1,000 miles of driving. Beyond that, customers who want to charge within the network a "small fee" that the company said would "cost less than the price of filling up a comparable gas car." In announcing the change, Tesla said its Supercharger...

